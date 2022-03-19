TRSLP meet on March 21 over Yasangi paddy procurement

Chief Minister KT Rama Rao will chair TRS legislative party meeting at 11.30 am on March 21 in Telangana Bhavan. The CM asked the MLAs, MLCs, party state working committee members, district presidents, ZP chairpersons, DCCB, DCMS presidents and district presidents of Raithu Bandhu Samithi should be present at the meeting.



K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the meeting is designed on the conduct of dharnas, agitations and protests in the state demanding the central government to buy paddy produced in Yasangi season.

After the TRSLP meet, the Chief Minister and his delegation will be leaving for Delhi where they will meet the union ministers and Prime Minister if required to discuss over paddy purchase.

The TRS MPs will also stage protests in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the line with the protests in Telangana. "As the central government is procuring 100 per cent of the paddy from the state of Punjab, the agitation will continue, demanding that the FCI to procure 100 per cent of the paddy in Telangana," the CM said.

The Chief Minister also made it clear that all the invitees must attend the meeting as the TRS party is planning fierce struggle over the paddy purchase which is a life threatening issue for farmers in Telangana.