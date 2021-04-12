TRT candidates' stir at CM camp office

Begumbazar: Demanding that the remaining 530 Urdu medium teacher posts in TRT-2017 be filled with TRT-2017 merit candidates, a siege of the CM's camp office was held under the auspices of the AWAAZ Telangana State Committee on Sunday.

On the occasion, AWAAZ State general secretary Mohammad Abbas said the government, which had given notification for 900 Urdu medium teacher posts in 2017, had filled only 370 vacancies and kept 530 posts vacant in the last three years. He said this would cause serious damage to students studying in Urdu medium. He demanded that the government that the 530 vacanies be filled with TRT-2017 merit candidates.

Though CM KCR himself announced in the assembly that the government would fill 530 posts in November 2017, the promise was not kept. Abbas warned that if the promise was not fulfilled, the movement would intensify further. More than a hundred people from 11 districts were arrested during the protest programme. They were shifted to various police stations. Among those arrested were state leaders Mohammed Mohijuddin, Hamid, Ghouse, Ahmed, Farzana, Maimoona and others.