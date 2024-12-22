Live
- FDI flow into India from Gulf countries surges to $24.54 bn in 12 years
- BBL: McSweeney hits fiery 78 to guide Heat to thrilling win after Australia snub
- 'Exceptional case..': Delhi HC orders revision of CLAT-2025 results
- South Korea reports new avian influenza case at regional farm
- US egg prices soar to yearly high amid bird flu, holiday demand
- Ayushman Bharat proving to be boon for people in Gujarat's Kheda
- SEBI takes strict action in front running case, bars 9 entities, seizes over Rs 21 crore (Lead)
- Grand 30th Alumni Reunion at Vattam Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya
- Tensions Erupt Outside Allu Arjun's Residence as OU JAC Stages Protest
- DMK adopts resolution condemning Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar
Just In
Truck Driver Brutally Murdered in Mulugu District
Highlights
In a shocking incident on Sunday, the murder of a truck driver in a deserted area of Mulugu district caused a stir across the region. The body of an...
In a shocking incident on Sunday, the murder of a truck driver in a deserted area of Mulugu district caused a stir across the region. The body of an unidentified individual was found in a flat adjacent to the Mulugu-Bandarupalli road by some herders, who immediately informed the police.
Upon reaching the crime scene, the police, with the help of the forensic team, began investigating the site. After examining the body, the police preliminarily concluded that the victim had been brutally killed with stones. Based on the driving license found with the body, the police identified the deceased as Ursu Srinivas, a truck driver from Warangal, and informed his family. The police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS