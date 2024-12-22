Truck Driver Brutally Murdered in Mulugu District

In a shocking incident on Sunday, the murder of a truck driver in a deserted area of Mulugu district caused a stir across the region. The body of an unidentified individual was found in a flat adjacent to the Mulugu-Bandarupalli road by some herders, who immediately informed the police.

Upon reaching the crime scene, the police, with the help of the forensic team, began investigating the site. After examining the body, the police preliminarily concluded that the victim had been brutally killed with stones. Based on the driving license found with the body, the police identified the deceased as Ursu Srinivas, a truck driver from Warangal, and informed his family. The police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation.