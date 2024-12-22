  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Truck Driver Brutally Murdered in Mulugu District

Truck Driver Brutally Murdered in Mulugu District
x
Highlights

In a shocking incident on Sunday, the murder of a truck driver in a deserted area of Mulugu district caused a stir across the region. The body of an...

In a shocking incident on Sunday, the murder of a truck driver in a deserted area of Mulugu district caused a stir across the region. The body of an unidentified individual was found in a flat adjacent to the Mulugu-Bandarupalli road by some herders, who immediately informed the police.

Upon reaching the crime scene, the police, with the help of the forensic team, began investigating the site. After examining the body, the police preliminarily concluded that the victim had been brutally killed with stones. Based on the driving license found with the body, the police identified the deceased as Ursu Srinivas, a truck driver from Warangal, and informed his family. The police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick