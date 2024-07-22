True colours of Congress exposed in LS elections: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said the true colours of the Congress were exposed in the recently concluded parliament elections.

Addressing the Secunderabad Central District party cadre and leaders meeting on Sunday, he said, the BJP is the only cadre-based party to run on internal democracy, and regardless of being in power or not, the party holds organisational elections.

Despite herculean efforts by the anti-national forces pedalling false campaigns and spinning conspiracies, people have chosen Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time, after the first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, he added.

The Congress ran falsehoods that the BJP would change the Constitution and revoke reservations if came to power for the third time. However, the people of the country knew how Congress insulted Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar several times and made concerted efforts to defeat him in elections. People voted for Modi to lead for the third time while the Congress shunned implementing Dr Ambedkar's constitution in Jammu and Kashmir continuing Article 370, he said.

He said that the Congress did not win even 100 seats in the recent parliamentary elections, but they dreamt of making Congress MP Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of the country. He said for the first time the Congress celebrating its electoral drubbing by the people for the third time in the country's politics.

Criticising Rahul Gandhi for spewing venomous propaganda and lies during his speech on the Presidential address in the Parliament, Kishan Reddy said electioneering could be done democratically. "However, anti-national forces and terrorist forces have been spread under the carpet like water and made many conspiracies against Modi and the BJP to prevent from coming to power for the third time," he pointed out. The intentions of these forces to divide the country and encourage anti-national elements and the unity of sectarian forces for political gains was witnessed in the Nampally assembly segment, he added.

However, the people of the country were alert that bringing Congress would bring back terrorism, dynastic rule and corruption, and gave a thumbs-up in bringing back Modi and the NDA to power, he added.