TS at forefront of healthcare: KCR

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday said that Telangana State has become a 'Healthy Telangana' (Arogya Telangana) with the strong measures taken up by the State Government towards the protection of public health and the development of medical and healthcare system. On the occasion of "World Health Day" (April 07), KCR wished all the people live a healthy life in Telangana, which is blessed with greenery and abundant crops with good weather and natural beauty.

The CM said that Telangana has reached to the stage of the establishment of Medical colleges, Para medical and Nursing colleges in every district from the lack of at least Primary Healthcare Centers in the erstwhile United Andhra Pradesh. CM KCR said that the progress made by Telangana state in the field of healthcare is a big inspiration to other states in the country.

KCR said that medical and healthcare was now available to the common man after increasing the number of seats in medical colleges and recruiting staff in government hospitals, medical and nursing colleges as per the requirements. Telangana State witnessed a qualitative change in providing medical facility by increasing the number of normal beds, oxygen beds, ventilator beds, all kinds of medical equipment, availability of medicines and laboratories in every hospital.

The Chief Minister said that corporate medical facility is being provided to the people in the public sector with the construction of super specialty hospitals (TIMs) in major cities like Warangal and Hyderabad. CM KCR said that NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad is being expanded with an additional 2500 beds and a 'Medical Hub' with all medical facilities will be made available at one place In Warangal. The CM said that quality medical services, expansion of medical facilities, family welfare schemes which are being implemented with long-term goals, KCR Kit, KCR Nutrition Kits, Arogya Lakshmi, Amma Odi, Arogya Mahila (Special Women's Clinics) are playing a key role in protecting the health of the people of Telangana. .

Telangana's performance as a self-governing state is better than national level in all health indicators announced by the Union Government. CM KCR recalled that while the awards were announced in 3 categories in the health fitness campaign organized by the central government as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Telangana state won the awards in all the 3 categories. The Telangnaa state also achieved third position in the fourth Health index released by NITI Aayog.