TS BJP, Kishan welcome Centre's 1 lakh crore fund for farmers

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP State Core Committee member Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF).

In a statement on Sunday, Kishan Reddy said that the package would benefit about 8.5 crore farmers, for which, the Centre has released Rs 1,7000 crore. This is, in addition to about 10 crore farmers who have benefitted to the tune of Rs 90,000 crore, he added.

Reiterating the Central government's commitment to the well being of the agriculture sector and the farmers, he said that the financial assistance of Rs 6,000 in three instalments have been provided to farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Sudhakar Reddy said that the Telangana BJP welcomes the announcement of the AIF, along with the release of Rs 1,7000 crore to PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, benefiting 8.5 crore farmers in the country.

The welfare and development initiatives of the Prime Minister reflects the Center's relentlessly efforts for a self-reliant India, under the Atma Nirbhar BharatYojana, he said. He appealed to people to support the initiatives of Modi, at a time the country is celebrating the Quit India Movement on Sunday.

Also, to shun the rhetoric in the language of Pakistan and China playing politics of self-interest spreading hate by strengthening the hands of Modi, for the unity, integrity and to protect the sovereignty of the country.