TS-bPASS a revolutionary step by State govt

Hyderabad: The TS-bPASS which aimed at bringing transparency in development of land permission system including building plan, layout, occupancy, change of land use has become one of the revolutionary steps taken up by the Telangana government.

The State government enacted the TS-bPASS Act 2020 in September, 2020 to provide speedy approval of layouts/building permission in a transparent and time bound manner and to impose strict enforcement against unauthorised developments, constructions in the State.

Instant approval is being given to individual residential building of plot area up to 75 sq yards and height up to seven meters (G+1 floor) and individual residential building of plot area above 75 sq yards up to 600 sq. yards and height 10 m.

Single window approval is given to all residential buildings of plot area above 500 sq. m and height above 10 m and all non-residential buildings including High Rise Buildings, Group Development Schemes, Apartment complexes, Multiplexes, non-residential buildings and layouts.

The approval for tentative layout and final layout are presently being processed by the District Layout Approval Committee headed by the concerned District Collector.