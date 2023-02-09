TS Budget a jugglery of numbers

Bhongir: BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Wednesday described the state budget as weird as it was impractical and hypothetical.

In a media statement, he said that the budget presented by Finance Minister T Harish Rao in the Assembly on February 6 was just a game of numbers. "The government could not justify the numbers it has mentioned in the budget as they were hypothetical," he said.

The BJP leader said that the annual finance statement of the state government, which has a lot of importance, has failed to enthuse anyone in the state. He said, "It seems that the government considered the presentation of the budget as just an obligatory ritual and completed it without care."

The BJP leader said that the budget failed to project the State as a happening one and also failed to create an aura of optimism among the investors.

The budget contains nothing which would ensure progress of the economy of the state.

He said that the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has tried to inflate the budget with hypothetical numbers.

There was no substance in the annual finance statement, he added.

"If the budget figures of the State government for the past 9 years are taken into consideration, the government never met, except two times, the estimated revenues or the estimated expenditure," he said.Narayana Reddy said that though the government has presented a budget of Rs 2.56 lakh crore for the financial year 2022-23, the expenditure may not cross Rs 2.37 lakh crore.

The expenditure may fall short of Rs 19,000 crore. In the same way, the government could not spend the entire budget being announced in the FY 2023-24.

On the other hand, the State government has been trying hard to blame the Centre for the lack of growth of the State saying that the Centre was not granting funds.