TS Congress leaders meet RaGa, paddy issue discussed

Delhi/Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress leaders on Wednesday met Rahul Gandhi in the National capital. The leaders are believed to have discussed the current political situation in the State. It is said that the leaders also hand over the membership drive report to Rahul. It is learnt that the leaders have also spoken on the dissidents within the party. The leaders are also said to have requested Rahul Gandhi to visit Telangana soon. It is said that leaders have also informed about the Centre's stand on paddy procurement and the blame game between the BJP and TRS leaders over the issues. It is said that the party leaders will meet Rahul Gandhi again on April 4.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Madhuyashki Goud, and others were present in the meeting. Addressing the media after the meeting, he said that Congress will fight on behalf of the people. He also said that Congress has supported the farmers and will continue to do so. He informed that Rahul Gandhi assured all possible assistance to fight on behalf of the people and farmers in the State.

Congress MP Revanth Reddy stated that the TRS government has failed to convince the Central government to purchase paddy from the farmers in Telangana. He said that KCR had already given a written agreement to the Centre that it will not provide para-boiled rice in the future.

Revanth Reddy said that Congress was responsible for the formation of the separate State of Telangana. He recalled that Congrees introduced the IKRISAT organization in India. He also recalled that Congress cleared the electricity dues of farmers with Rs 1,259 cores in the then United Andhra Pradesh under the regime of the then chief minister late YS Rajashekar Reddy. He informed that Congress provided a 9-hour free electricity supply to the farmers. He accused the TRS party of not completing the irrigation projects even with 11 lakh crores.