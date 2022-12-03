TS CPGET-2022 final phase counselling schedule released

Hyderabad: The Osmania University on Friday released the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET) 2022 final phase counselling schedule.

CPGET 2022 qualified candidates can register for online verification of certificates on December 4 and details can be verified by candidates on December 5. The web options will be available on December 6 and 7 and they can be edited if required on December 8. Provisional allotment of seats is on December 11 and candidates have to report at their respective colleges between December 12 and 15.

The CPGET is conducted for admissions into PG, PG diploma and five year integrated programme offered by campus, constituent and affiliated colleges of OU, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University, Telangana Mahila Vishwavidyalayam and Jawaharlal Technological University-Hyderabad. For more details, students can visit the websites www.ouadmissions.com, www.osmania.ac.in or https://cpget.tsche.ac.in/. Meanwhile, the university has extended the last date for submission of application forms for the diploma in Radiological Physics Entrance Test-2022 with a late fee of Rs 1,000 up to December 12.