TS CPGET results declared

Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) 2023 is been declared on Tuesday.Aspiring candidates can access their results on the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) website at https://cpget.tsche.ac.in/.



The candidates, can check their results on various websites, including www.osmania.ac.in, https://cpget.tsche.ac.in, and www.ouadmissions.com. Applicants can view their results by entering their registration number and date of birth on the TSCHE website. The result details not only include the candidate's overall rank but also their sectional scores.

Candidates should come prepared for the certificate verification stage with original documents and two sets of photocopies. These documents include the Common Entrance Test Rank Card, Hall Ticket, Transfer Certificate (T.C.), Original or Provisional Qualifying Examination Certificate, Consolidated Memorandum of Marks, Secondary School Certificate (S.S.C.) or 10th std. certificate, and proof of Local/Non-Local status.