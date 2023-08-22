Live
- 20-30 MLAS ready to leave Congress party: H D Kumara Swamy
- President Murmu arrives in Goa on three-day visit
- Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking direction to UPSC to publish answer key of Prelims 2023
- Increase in elephant task force group, installation of radio collar ordered: Minister Eshwar
- ‘Hanuman Ji’ is my favourite superhero, says Adah Sharma
- Yami Gautam says actor’s work speaks for itself
- Congress Announces Caste Census Plan In Madhya Pradesh Ahead Of Assembly Polls
- Andhra Pradesh: Week-long Telugu Language Day to be celebrated from August 23
- Bonanza Sale: Best 55-inch TVs you can get at upto 75 per cent off
- Vice President Calls For Deliberation On State Offerings Of Free Goods And Services
Just In
TS CPGET results declared
The results of the Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) 2023 is been declared on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) 2023 is been declared on Tuesday.Aspiring candidates can access their results on the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) website at https://cpget.tsche.ac.in/.
The candidates, can check their results on various websites, including www.osmania.ac.in, https://cpget.tsche.ac.in, and www.ouadmissions.com. Applicants can view their results by entering their registration number and date of birth on the TSCHE website. The result details not only include the candidate's overall rank but also their sectional scores.
Candidates should come prepared for the certificate verification stage with original documents and two sets of photocopies. These documents include the Common Entrance Test Rank Card, Hall Ticket, Transfer Certificate (T.C.), Original or Provisional Qualifying Examination Certificate, Consolidated Memorandum of Marks, Secondary School Certificate (S.S.C.) or 10th std. certificate, and proof of Local/Non-Local status.