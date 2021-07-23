TS EAMCET 2021 Hall Tickets to be released today, candidates can change the date if clashed with BITSAT

TS EAMCET 2021 Hall Tickets: The admit cards for TS EAMCET 2021 will be released today, July 23, which will be available for download on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in till July 31. TS EAMCET 2021 will be conducted on August 4, 5, and 6, for Engineering streams while for the Agriculture and Medical group, the exam is slated on August 9 and 10 respectively.







Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Higher Education allowed the students appearing EAMCET 2021 examination to change the date for those having BITSAT 2021 exams on the same day. The BITSAT-2021 exam for admission to various courses at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) is scheduled from the 3rd to the 9th of August and the Telangana EAMCET exam will be held for engineering students from the 4th to the 6th of August.





However, some students have both the EAMCET and BITSAT exams on the same date, which caused concern among them. In this context, the students have been given the option to change the EAMCET date. Professor Papireddy, chairman of the state higher education council has released a notice to this extent.

It is advised that the EAMCET exam date can be changed to the day before or the day after and the students can send their request to EAMCET Convener through e-mail (convener.eamcet@tsche.ac.in). Similarly, the covid patients are entitled to inform the EAMCET Convener and the exam will be conducted separately for them ten days after the EAMCET.