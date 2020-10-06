TS EAMCET Results 2020 today at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET Results 2020: TS EAMCET-2020 Convenor Prof A Govardhan said the results of the entrance test will be released on Tuesday.

Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy and Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof Papi Reddy and JNTUH in-charge Vice-Chancellor and Jayesh Ranjan will be releasing the results at 3.40 pm on Tuesday.

The results will be available on the website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in after the declaration of the results.

The results will be made available on the website in the format of TS EAMCET-2020 Engineering stream. With details of hall ticket number, candidate name, father name, gender, local area, category, EAMCET marks, in subjects of Maths, Physics and Chemistry.