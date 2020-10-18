TS EAMCET web options process begins, 18210 new courses created

The process of exercising web options for engineering seats through TS EAMCET exam will begin today i.e, on October 18. The web options process will be continued until October 22.

This year, the government has created 18,210 seats in six new courses for the students approving the request of several colleges to create new seats. The new courses include -- artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, internet of things, networks, cybersecurity and software engineering.

The new courses will be available at 78 engineering colleges in the state. With the new seats, the government should bare additional Rs 33.85 crore in the form of fee reimbursement. Around 1,920 new seats have been created in Saint Maris engineering college, 1,740 in Mallareddy, 1,140 in CMR educational institutions.

Besides new courses and seats, there will be over 82,000 seats available in the engineering colleges under Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad.