TS EAPCET 2024 results released
Principal Secretary (Education) , Telangana Burra Venkatesham on Saturday released Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET 2024) results .
Around 82163 candidate qualified in Agriculture and Pharmacy and around 180524 candidates qualified in the exams.
Over 3 lakh students took the entrance exam, which was held at several testing locations around the state from May 7. Candidates can check there results on official website at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.
The Council will very soon release the rank card of TS EAPCET along with the results. Candidates can download the rank card by using the credentials- application number, date of birth and captcha code on the official site, said senior officer.