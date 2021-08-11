TS ECET 2021 first phase counselling from August 4

The first phase of counselling for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2021 will begin from August 24.

According to the schedule, candidates have to register online, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 24 and 28. The certificate verification will be held between August 26 and 29. After certificate verification, students can exercise their web options from August 26 to 31 and the seats will be allotted on September 2. Following the seat allotment, candidates should pay tuition fee and self-report online through the website between September 2 and 7.

The final phase of counselling will start on September 13. The verification of certificates will be held on September 14 and candidates can exercise web options on September 14 and 15. Students will be allotted seats on September 17 and self-report through online and pay tuition fee between September 17 and 20.

Students have to report at their allotted colleges between September 18 and 21. The spot admission guidelines for private unaided engineering and BPharmacy colleges will be placed on the website https://tsecet.nic.in on September 18.

The TS ECET is conducted for diploma and BSc Mathematics degree holders for lateral entry admissions into second-year BE/BTech and BPharmacy courses in the State.