TS Ed CET 2024 online registration begins on March 6
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Sunday announced that Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS Ed CET 2024) online registration will begin on March 6.
According to the officials of TSCHE, the entrance exam will be conducted through a Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the year 2024 and will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, for admission into B.Ed (two-year) regular course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2024-2025. The eligible candidates should submit their applications online from March 6. The application registration fee of Rs 750 (Rs 550 for SC/ST/PH) should be paid at TS Online /AP Online/ through Payment Gateway.
