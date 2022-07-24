TS EdCET hall-tickets released

Hyderabad: The hall tickets of Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) were released on Sunday. Osmania University will be conducting the exam on July 26, across the state on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Candidates who registered for TS Ed.CET-2022 admission to B.Ed 2- years course can download their hall tickets from edcet.tsche.ac.in. Exams will be conducted in three shifts at 19 regional centres in Telangana; 9 am to 11 am, 12:30 am to 2:30 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm. Around 12,634 candidates will appear in the first session, 12,732 in the second session and 12,725 candidates in the third session.

"Students are requested to follow the Covid protocol strictly. There will be thermal screening for temperature check at the centres. Candidates must bring their own mask, gloves, personal hand sanitiser and transparent water bottle, said a senior officer.