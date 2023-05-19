TS EDCET held

Hyderabad: The TS EDCET entrance exam held on Thursday was conducted smoothly for admissions into the two-year B Ed course across Telangana.

During the event, officials gathered at Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda to oversee the CET entrance process and release the answer key. Following that, Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof Limbadri, MGU Vice Chancellor, and TS EdCET Chairman Prof Ch Gopal Reddy inspected the DPMS online examination centre at SPR School premises in Nalgonda. They revealed that out of the required 10,725 candidates for the first session of the three-phase examination scheduled from 9 am to 11:30 am, 8,981 candidates appeared for the test.