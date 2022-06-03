TS focused on farmers welfare: Vinay Bhaskar

Hanumakonda: Since the formation of Telangana, the government has given utmost priority to agriculture, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day here on Thursday, he said that the government has been spending crores of rupees to make agriculture a festival. "Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima etc are some of the welfare schemes that are supposed to empower the farmers," he said. Despite financial constraints, the government has been procuring the paddy from farmers, he said.

The government spent 23.50 crore in the 2021-22 financial year for the welfare of construction workers, Vinay said. The government is verifying the applications of as many as 4,151 poor people who applied for regularisation of unobjectionable encroachments under the GO 58, Vinay said.

Referring to the Pattana Pragathi, the Chief Whip said that several developmental activities are in progress in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). The government sanctioned 179 crore for GWMC between 2020 and 2022. As many as 275 works with an outlay of Rs 108 crore have been completed, he added.

He said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme is a unique one that aimed at empowering the distressed sections. "The government credited 9.90 lakh to 4,149 beneficiaries in the constituencies of erstwhile Warangal district," Vinay said. Telangana is the only State that ensured uninterrupted power supply, he said.

Vinay said that Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) has carried out developmental works worth around Rs 240 crore. On the other hand, Telangana Academy for Skill Knowledge (TASK) has provided technical training to 3,939 youth. Of them, 542 persons got employment in various companies, Vinay said. So far, 1,381 double bedroom houses have been constructed out of the sanctioned 5,091 houses, he said.

Hanumakonda district collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi were among others present.