TS govt seeks Centre’s PRASAD for Telangana Tirupati 

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation has requested the Tourism ministry to sanction Rs 5,015.06 lakh under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) for provision of basic amenities at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Manyamkonda, which is known as Telangana Tirupati.



The Manyamkonda temple is located about 131 km from Hyderabad in Devarakadra town of Mahbubnagar district. It is also known as Palamoor Tirupati.

The Tourism Corporation wants to take up central median works from SVS Medical College to One Town police station route covering 8 km. The State Government has sanctioned Rs 75 lakh for construction of a Kalyana Mandapam, according to an official disclosed to The Hans India.

With regular influx of devotees from nearby districts, there is a need to have more rooms. The Tourism Corporation is planning to provide enough room for the growing number of pilgrims,.a bus stand, tourist information centre, and landscaping works at the temple premises, the official said.

The PRASAD scheme by the Union Tourism Ministry was aimed at preserving and revitalising the soul and unique character of heritage sites in the country. The Manyamkonda temple, which is has history of 700 years, has been gaining popularity now. "If the Centre releases the funds, the works can be completed by Jatara time which would take place during coming January-February," the official said.

The temple's legend is that the people who cannot afford to go to Tirumala Tirupati can worship here and the same 'Punya' could be attained. There is another belief that the people in Manyamkonda do not visit Tirumala.

According to temple authorities, in the ancient times, sages and spiritual gurus like Narasimha Yogi, Ettepu Ramayogi, Kasirayalu, Veerappaiah, Yanumaddhasu had meditated here hence it was known as Munulakonda, which later became Manyamkonda. This temple is located in a cave and is perched on top of three hills.