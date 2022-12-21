TS govt will establish palm oil factory in Siddipet: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Health and Family Welfare Minister T Harish Rao said that the State government would establish a palm oil factory with an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore in Siddipet District.

Harish Rao, speaking at the District Praja Parishad all-party meeting on Tuesday, advised farmers to adopt oil palm plantations. He asked the local farmers to visit Sattupally to study the palm plantations and added that an oil palm plantation gives a minimum profit of Rs 1.50 lakh. He also said that Sattupally farmers grew oil palms in a skillful manner and prospered with the oil palm agriculture.

The Minister informed that oil palm plantation is being bedded out at about an area of 7,000-acres in Siddipet district and the government is providing a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh per acre for palm oil plantation.