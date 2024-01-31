TS HC hears petition against women travelling free in TSRTC buses

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court held a hearing on free travel for women in TSRTC buses on Wednesday. Harinder of Nagole has filed a Public Interest Litigation in the High Court seeking cancellation of GIO 47 regarding free bus travel for women. In his petition, he stated that due to free travel, there has been a huge increase in congestion in buses. He requested to cancel the GO immediately.

However, the High Court said that there is no public interest in this petition. The petitioner stated that he filed the petition after facing difficulty. In this order, the Registry was directed to convert the Public Interest Litigation into a Writ Petition. Later the trial was adjourned. The Congress government implemented the free RTC bus scheme for women within two days of coming to power.