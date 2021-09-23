TS ICET 2021 results released

TS ICET 2021 results: TS ICET 2021 results have been released by the chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Limbadri today at Kakatiya University. The pass percentage was 90.09.



Lokesh from Hyderabad has secured the first rank followed by Tanuja who bagged second rank. Around nine students from top 10 are from Telangana and the other is from Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

The TS ICET 2021 was Conductes on August 19 and 20 by the Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results from the official site of TSCHE.

How to check TS ICET 2021 result?

Log on to icet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the results link

Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth

Download the results appeared on the screen

Take a print out of the result for future use