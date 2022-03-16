TS inter exams 2022 from May 6

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Wednesday announced the revised schedule of first and second year intermediate exams in the state. Accordingly, the first year intermediate exams will start from May 6 while the second year intermediate exams from May 7.



The first year exams will begin from May 6 with second language paper-1 and end on May 23 with Modern language paper-I or Geography paper-1. The second year exams will start from May 7 with second language paper-II and end on May 24. In a release, the intermediate board said that the exam schedule is applicable to vocational courses also. However, the vocational courses time table will be announced shortly, it added.

Meanwhile, the schedule for practical examinations for both general and vocational courses shall be conducted from March 23 to April 8, 2022 including Sundays.

The exams for Ethics and Human Values and Environmental Education will be conducted on April 11, 2022 and April 12 respectively.

