TS inter exams likely from May 2

TS inter exams 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to conduct Intermediate Public Examinations 2022 from May 2 to 20.

A proposal to hold the exams from May 2 has been prepared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education and exam schedule will be announced after the Telangana State government's nod.

The intermediate board has already announced the due dates for payment of exam fee for first and second-year intermediate examinations. The last date to pay the exam fee without a late fee is January 24.

Students can pay the exam fee with a late fee of Rs.100 and Rs.500 from January 25 to 31, and February 1 to 7 respectively. The exam fee will also be accepted with a late fee of Rs.1,000 and Rs.2,000 from February 8 to 14, and February 15 to 21 respectively.

All the first and second-year students, failed candidates and attendance exempted private candidates can appear for the intermediate examinations.