TS inter results 2021: TSBIE to announce intermediate second year results today

Telangana intermediate second year results 2021 will be released by the education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy today at 11 am. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will upload the results on the official site -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

It is already known that the Telangana government cancelled intermediate results in the wake of surge in the coronavirus positive cases. Hence, the government will allot the same marks secured by the students in the intermediate first year.

During the academic year 2020-21, around 4,73,967 students registered for the exams including 4,28,986 from general category and 44,981 vocational students. All the students who had paid the exam fee will be declared as pass.

How to check TS inter results 2021?

Visit tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the results link

Enter the login credentials such as hall ticket number and date of birth

Download the results displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference