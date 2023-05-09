TS Intermediate results 2023: Sabitha Indra Reddy releases results, check here

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday release the results of Intermediate first and second year examinations. The students are advised to visit official website results.cgg.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Speaking on the ocassion, the minister thanked the intermediate board officials, RTC department, police, medical and health, education departments for their efforts in conducting the examination. She said that with the directions of chief minister KCR, all the concerned departments worked hard and advised the officials to continue tbe same motto in EAMCET exam also.

The minister while revealing the details of the results said that a total of 63.85 percent of students have passed in the first year this year, while 67.26 percent have passed in the second year with girls having the upper hand in the inter results.

Meanwhile, it is known that this year the inter exams were conducted in Telangana from March 15 to April 4. 4,82,501 appeared for the first year exams and 4,23,901 appeared for the second year exams. A total of 9.06 lakh students appeared for the inter exams this year.

Medchal district stood first with 75.27 percent of the inter first year results, while Mulugu district topped with 85.05 percent of the inter second year results. Minister Sabita said that the Inter Advanced Supplementary Exams will be conducted from June 4. At the same time, the minister said that none of the failed students should worry and advised them to work hard for supplementary exams.