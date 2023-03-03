TS knocks on SC doors as Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan keeps Bills in abeyance

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking directions to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to approve 10 important Bills pertaining to the State which have been pending for her approval for a long time. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari filed the petition in which the Governor has been named as the respondent. The government decided to knock the Supreme Court doors as some Bills were kept pending for more than six months in the Raj bhavan. The Governor reportedly refused to clarify on the inordinate delay in clearing the Bills. Tamilisai raised many objections on the common recruitment in universities and private universities Bills. She also approached the UGC to seek clarifications on doubts raised by her on the two bills", officials said. The rift between the Governor and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on political issues could be the main reason for not approving the Bills adopted by the government.

Pending bills

♦ University of Forestry Telangana Bill-2022



♦ Azamabad Industrial Area (Termination and Regulation of Leases) (Amendment) Bill-2022

♦ Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill-2022

♦ Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of age of superannuation) (Amendment) Bill-2022

♦ Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill-2022

♦ Telangana Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill-2022

♦ Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Amendments Bill-2022