TS made rapid strides in development: Vinay

Warangal: Telangana region that languished in the united Andhra Pradesh has made rapid strides in the development after the formation of separate State, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. He along with MLC and singer Deshapathi Srinivas participated in the Atmeeya Sammelanam of the BRS cadres belonging to Divisions 51, 52 and 59 of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) in Hanumakonda on Friday.

Addressing the cadres, Vinay said that the State has been witnessing a perfect blend of welfare and developmental programmes under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao. "KCR rolled out some exclusive schemes such as Kalyana Laxmi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, KCR Kits and Aasara pensions etc which no other State in the country was able to implement," Vinay said.

Farmers who ended their lives in distress in the Congress regime were now witnessing a golden period, Vinay said, referring to the irrigation facilities and 24-hour free power supply etc provided by the KCR Government.

The KCR government created wealth in the State with all round development but in contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi filled the coffers of the Adanis and other corporate houses, ignoring the plight of the common man, the Chief Whip said.

Speaking on the occasion, Deshapathi Srinivas said that BRS cadres are like a family. "The huge following the BRS has is its strength. The BRS will win the next elections hands down," Deshapathi said. The BJP-led Centre is terrorizing the opposition leaders by misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI, he alleged.