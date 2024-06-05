  • Menu
TS PECET 2024 hall-tickets uploaded on website

Telangana State Council of Higher Education
Telangana State Council of Higher Education

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education announced on Tuesday that the hall-tickets for the TG PECET 2024 physical fitness and skill tests will be uploaded on June 5.

According to TSCHE officials, the test is scheduled to be held from June 10 to 13, starting at 6:30 am, at Satavahana University, Karimnagar, for admission to B PEd and D PEd courses for the academic year 2024-2025. The hall-tickets will be uploaded on June 5, and candidates can download them from the official website, https://pecet.tsche.ac.in/.

