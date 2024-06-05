Live
- Dalai Lama congratulates PM Modi after election results
- Chandrika Ravi Becomes The First Indian Actress To Host A Radio Show In The US
- Nourish Your Skin Naturally: 5 Ayurvedic Tips for Dry Skin
- Should You Drink Sugarcane Juice in Summer? Benefits and Side Effects
- Odisha awaits new BJP CM
- Porsche case: Minor accused's remand to juvenile home extended by a week
- Dutch PM calls PM Modi, congratulates on election victory
- Parties should settle their cases through Lok Adalat
- BRS MLA s face significant set bac
- AYUSH Deputy Director Hemalatha met the Collector to organize Pancha Karma
Just In
TS PECET 2024 hall-tickets uploaded on website
Highlights
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education announced on Tuesday that the hall-tickets for the TG PECET 2024 physical fitness and skill tests will be uploaded on June 5.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education announced on Tuesday that the hall-tickets for the TG PECET 2024 physical fitness and skill tests will be uploaded on June 5.
According to TSCHE officials, the test is scheduled to be held from June 10 to 13, starting at 6:30 am, at Satavahana University, Karimnagar, for admission to B PEd and D PEd courses for the academic year 2024-2025. The hall-tickets will be uploaded on June 5, and candidates can download them from the official website, https://pecet.tsche.ac.in/.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS