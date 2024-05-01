TS Records 91.31% pass percentage in SSC results

Hyderabad: The performance of Telangana students in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination has increased by 4.71 per cent this year, and the overall pass percentage stood at 91.31 per cent. In contrast, last year it was 86.60 per cent. Once again, for the second consecutive year, Nirmal district secured the highest pass percentage of 99.05 per cent.

The number of students who appeared for the exam was 5,05,813 out of which 4,91,862 students cleared the exam. The Telangana State Gurukul Schools recorded the highest 98.25 per cent pass result in the State. Once again, Telangana girls have outperformed boys. Girls had a higher pass percentage of 93.23 per cent compared to boys at 89.42 per cent. As many as 3,927 schools secured 100 per cent pass percentage, while six schools recorded a zero percentage.





Interestingly, as many as 23 districts secured far better than the state's overall pass percentage. Among the districts, Nirmal has the highest pass percentage of 99.05 per cent, followed by Siddipet with 98.65 per cent. Meanwhile, Vikarabad district scored the lowest pass percentage which is 65.10 per cent.



Hyderabad district stood at 30th place with a pass percentage of 86.76 per cent, but there has been an improvement over its 2023 performance of 80.29 per cent. A total of 11,606 private students who appeared for the exam this year, with 5,772 students passing and the pass percentage being 49.73 per cent. Around 8,883 students secured a Grade point Average (GPA) of 10.

While releasing the result, Principal Secretary (Education department), Burra Venkatesham said, “This year, we have seen an increase in pass percentage compared to last two years. Also, only six schools recorded a zero percentage result compared to last year which was 25 schools.”

Speaking on the recent suicides, the Principal Secretary stated, “Exam is only a part of life, and the result cannot decide your future, as there are many great personalities who have done wonders despite securing low marks.” He appealed to the students not to take hasty decisions that could destroy their bright future. For this academic year, the Education department will also check with schools where students could not perform well, and efforts will be taken for the improvement of students’ performance, he added.

SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations

It has been scheduled from June 3 to 13 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Students who failed in one or more subjects in the SSC Public examinations should pay the examination fees by May 16. Candidates should pay late fee of Rs 50 which is up to two days before the commencement of examinations in their subjects concerned.

With regards to re-counting or re-verification, students should pay Rs 500 per subject within 15 days from the date of publication of results. They can also apply for re-counting of marks directly to the office of the Director of Government Examinations, Telangana.