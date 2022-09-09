TS records least amount of incidence of obese/overweight

Hyderabad: Telangana is the only State to have the least amount of incidence of Obese /Overweight when compared to other Southern States in India.

According to a statistical bulletin released by Telangana State Special Secretary Women Development and Child Welfare Divya and Professor Sujit Kumar Mishra, Regional Director (In-charge) of CSD, the percentage of obese cases in Tamil Nadu is 9.5 per cent which is the highest followed by Karnataka and Kerala at 6.9 per cent and 5.7 percent respectively, whereas it is least in Telangana by 2 per cent.

This statistical bulletin provides a comprehensive picture of women's overweight/obese status in the Southern States (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu) of India based on the latest rounds of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-Round 5 (2019-2021). The bulletin fulfils the objectives of delivering a robust understanding of one of the aspects of women's nutritional status data for the Telangana and other Southern States

The data reveals that the incidence of being obese is more among women than men in the age group of 15-49 years both at the country level (women 24 per cent marginally higher than men 22.9 per cent) as well as in the States of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In Karnataka and Telangana, the incidence is marginally lower among women.

In terms of residence and wealth category, the incidence is more tilted towards the urban and highest to middle level wealthier section of the society. It is higher among Christian and Muslim women than Hindus whereas social categorisation tells a different story-women from Others category and Other Backward Class are overweight/obese than the SCs and STs.