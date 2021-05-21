TS SSC result 2021 released, grades to be available at 3 pm

TS SSC results 2021: Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday released SSC results 2021 at the official site. Students who had registered for the exams can check the official site -- bse.telangana.gov.in to download the result.

The minister said that the grades have been awarded based on the internal assessment marks of the students. She added that all the 5,21,073 students who had registered for the exam have been declared as pass and awarded grades.

Of the total students, around 5,16,578 are regular and 4,495 were failed candidates for the academic year 2019-2020. Among those passed, 2,62,917 were boys and 2,53,661 were girls.

"As many as 2,10,647 students were awarded 10 per cent GPA. A total of 535 schools secured 10 per cent GPA and the internal assessment marks will be uploaded on the website at 3 pm today," the minister said.

Sabitha said that the students can collect the memos from the respective school principals. "Any errors on the memos can be raised to the board through the college principals," she added.