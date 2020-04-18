TSBIE issues closure notices to 68 junior colleges for violating safety norms

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) secretary Omar Jaleel has issued closure notices to 68 corporate and private junior colleges for violating safety norms.

During an inspection, the colleges failed to produce No Objection Certificate (NoC) from Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department.

Out of the total 68 colleges, 18 are Sri Chaitanya Junior Kalasala, 26 are Narayana Junior Colleges and other private junior colleges. All are located in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts.

This comes after a petition was filed in the high court stating that the colleges are being operated against the rules. An inquiry was launched on the petition and the officials seized the colleges.

It is learned that most of the colleges did not have fire NOC and are giving an affidavit to the board that they would move into a new building that follow fire safety norms in the next academic year.