TSBIE issues tentative calendar for 2022-23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday issued the tentative annual calendar for the academic year 2022-23.

A release said the reopening of junior colleges for the second-year students will begin form June 15. Similarly, for the first-year students, the colleges will begin on July 1. A total of 221 working days have been calculated for the academic year.

According to the calendar, the students will have Dasara holidays from October 2 to 9. The half-yearly exams would be conducted from November 21 to 26. The board scheduled the Sankranti holidays from January 13 to 15, 2023. The pre-final exams will be held from February 6 to 13, 2023. The pre-final exams will be followed by practical and theory exams. The last working day for the academic year 2022-23 is March 31, 2023, with summer vacation from April 1 to May 31, said a senior officer

Admissions have to be made only in accordance with the schedule announced by the board, the release said, adding that no college should employ marketing strategies like appointing public relations officers or any such personnel for canvassing their case.