TSBIE serves notice to Sri Chaitanya Junior College

Hyderabad: Seeking an explanation over the alleged suicide of its student on the college premises, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Thursday issued a notice on the management of the Sri Chaitanya Junior College. According to officials of TSBIE, the board has already served notice to the college management seeking a detailed report on the incident. As per the preliminary finding of the Board officials, the student was harassed both verbally and physically by the college staff members.



"The college management is expected to respond to the notice and submit a detailed explanation of the incident on Friday. Depending on the explanation, action including disaffiliation or closure of the college will be initiated. The police have already pressed criminal charges against the staff members and are investigating the matter," informed senior officer, TSBIE.