TSBIE to release Intermediate results within a month

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said that the board will release the results of the Intermediate Public Examination within a month.

He said that the valuation process of answer scripts will take place in 15 centres and 15,000 teachers have being appointed to evaluate the answer scripts.

This time, the TSBIE has established valuation centres at Nirmal, Siddipet and Mancherial. Responding to the conduct of IPE examinations, he said that the cooperation of all stakeholders helped in the successful conduct of the examinations. He said that 9.7 lakh students have attended the examinations, and minor lapses were found during the examinations.

Particularly, there were printing mistakes cropped up in the question papers. The TSBIE would ensure that similar mistakes would not be repeated in future.

He asked students not to face any apprehensions. If students have any doubts, they can call the toll-free helpline number- 18005999333, he added.