TSCHE announces special round of counselling for TS PGEC/TS PGECET

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday announced the special round of counselling of TS PGEC / TS PGECET 2020 for admission into M.E./ M.Tech. / M.Arch /M.Pharmacy/Pharm.D (P.B.) courses offered by various universities in the State of Telangana.



In a statement on Friday, Prof P Ramesh Babu, Convener -TS PGECET-2020 said that the special round of counselling will be held from January 25 to 31.

All candidates are asked to upload the scanned copies of relevant original certificates to enable them to exercise web options and participate in the special round of counselling.

According to the special round counselling schedule, online registration cum verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification will be from January 25 -31. The list of eligible candidates for web options for special round counselling will be notified on February 2, and the exercising web options of the special round counselling will be from February 3 and 4.

Applicants can edit web options till 5 PM on February 5. Selected candidates will have to report at concerned college for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee payment challan from February 9 and 12. Feb 9 and 12.