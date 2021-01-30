TSCHE to hold degree second and final year exams in March

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education to hold degree second year exams and third and fifth semester exams for the final year students in March.

The decision has been taken on the account of reopening of colleges from February 1. The exams will be conducted after holding 30-40 classes for the students. Classes will be run for fourth and sixth semester for the students for four months after the third and fifth semester exams in March. The exams for four and sixth semesters will be held in August.

At present, the colleges across the state are making arrangements to follow COVID-19 preventive measures in the view of reopening of colleges from Monday.

As per the government orders, the classes for Class 9 and above will begin from Monday while the schools for classes 1 to 5 will remain closed.