TSCS, Narayana Health join hands to make State Thalassemia Free

Hyderabad: The Thalassaemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Hyderabad and Narayana Health (NH), Bengaluru have joined hands to make the dream of Thalassemia Free Telangana a reality. The former organization is serving over 3,000 Thalassemia children and the latter has recently completed 2,000 Bone Marrow Transplants (BMT).

A team of BMT specialists from around the world and Narayana Health recently visited the society and extended to conduct free BMT's every week for Thalassemic children under the care of the society.

TSCS, in order to prevent and eradicate Thalassemia from Telangana is regularly conducting HbA2 test for extended family members of Thalassemia patients along with prenatal diagnosis for the pregnant ladies in two primary health care centres and at Government Maternity Hospital Petlaburj for free of cost. The society has conducted more than two lakh blood transfusions till date, which is a world record in itself. The society requested concerned citizens to ome forward and be part of this movement for eradication of Thalassemia from Telangana by donating blood and representing to the government to make HbA2 test mandatory for saving human lives.