TSLPRB releases preliminary key of SI and ASI Mains exam

The Police Recruitment Board TSLPRB has released the preliminary key for the Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector (Fingerprints) Mains examination conducted in the state.



The primary key is made available by TSLPRB official website www.tslprb.in. The officials suggested that if there are any objections, candidates can inform.tbe recruitment board till 5 pm on 14th of this month.

However, the board said that the relevant evidence should be uploaded in a prescribed format.