Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-1 preliminary examination begins in 994 centres across the state. All the candidates appearing for prelims were seen gearing up at exam centers from morning 8.30 am on Sunday.

Around 380,032 candidates are appearing for the examinations for 503 posts.TSPSC has made all the elaborate arrangements for smooth flow of the exam.The exams began at 10.30 am and will get completed at 1 pm.

According to TSPSC officials issued a stern warning, emphasizing that any irregularities during the examination will result in criminal cases being filed and permanent disqualification. Earlier Commission made it very clear to the aspirants that use of whitener, chalk powder, blade or eraser on OMR sheet will lead to invalidation of the OMR answer sheet.

The Commission had notified 503 Group-I posts including 121 Mandal Parishad Development Officers, 91 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, 42 Deputy Collectors, 41 Municipal Commissioner – Grade-II and 40 Assistant Audit Officers.