Live
- Minister Srinivas Goud alleys fear of visitors
- Ranbir Kapoor shows extreme as violent man in ‘Animal’ pre teaser
- Ramraj Cotton 250 th store launched in Vijayawada
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Visakhapatnam: Communist party stages protest ahead of Amit Shah's visit
- Daydreams of Opposition will never come true: Gutha Sukender Reddy
- T. Natarajan to announce opening of cricket stadium on June 23 in TN's Salem
- Country has witnessed phenomenal growth in Modi’s regime: Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey
- ‘Everyone in India will think it is not out, everyone in Australia will think it is out’
- Heavy to moderate rains lash districts of Telangana
TSPSC Group-1 preliminary examination begins
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-1 preliminary examination begins in 994 centres across the state
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-1 preliminary examination begins in 994 centres across the state. All the candidates appearing for prelims were seen gearing up at exam centers from morning 8.30 am on Sunday.
Around 380,032 candidates are appearing for the examinations for 503 posts.TSPSC has made all the elaborate arrangements for smooth flow of the exam.The exams began at 10.30 am and will get completed at 1 pm.
According to TSPSC officials issued a stern warning, emphasizing that any irregularities during the examination will result in criminal cases being filed and permanent disqualification. Earlier Commission made it very clear to the aspirants that use of whitener, chalk powder, blade or eraser on OMR sheet will lead to invalidation of the OMR answer sheet.
The Commission had notified 503 Group-I posts including 121 Mandal Parishad Development Officers, 91 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, 42 Deputy Collectors, 41 Municipal Commissioner – Grade-II and 40 Assistant Audit Officers.