TSPSC Group-2 Exam Results Released: Full Schedule and Paper Details
The TSPSC Group-2 exam results have been released, along with the answer key.
The Telangana Group-2 results have been released, along with the general ranking and the key. The OMR sheet has also been made available on the TSPSC website.
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has recently announced the results of the Group-2 exam conducted for filling vacancies in government departments. A notification for 783 posts was issued in 2022, and a total of 5.57 lakh candidates applied for the Group-2 exam.
The exams were held on December 15 and 16, with around 2.5 lakh candidates appearing for the test. The exams were conducted at 1,368 centers across 33 districts.
Details of the Group-2 exams:
The TSPSC Group-2 exam had four papers. Paper-1 was on December 15 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, Paper-2 was the same day from 3 PM to 5:30 PM. Paper-3 was on December 16 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, and Paper-4 was from 3 PM to 5:30 PM on the same day.