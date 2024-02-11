TSPSC releases final keys for two exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) said the response sheets of the candidates marked with final keys of the written test (objective type examination) for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class – A & B) in the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department conducted in computer based recruitment test (CBRT) are made available on the Commission’s website from Saturday(February 10). For further details, it asked the applicants to visit https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

Similarly, the final key of the written test (objective type examination) for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer under the control of the Director of Town and Country Planning in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (Notification No. 14/2022) on 08/07/2023 FN & AN in Computer

Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) mode. the response sheets of the candidates marked with final keys are made available on the Commission’s website from 10/02/2024 and candidates who have appeared for the examination may visit the website for further details, it added.