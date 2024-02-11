Live
- PM Modi has resurrected our culture, heritage & put them on world map: Shah
- Tribute to ISRO: Thousands create largest online video album by holding abdominal plank in Bengaluru
- Impact of specialised training of teachers in STEM, arts and languages
- Robert Downey Jr recalls ‘Chances Are’ co-star Ryan O'Neal warning him to clean up his act
- Three, including CPI(ML) leader, shot at in Bihar's Siwan
- Tejaswin Shankar begins 2024 season with high jump win in Belgium
- PM Modi receives warm welcome in MP's Jhabua
- Shah likely to visit Bengal by month-end
- How heart attack symptoms differ in men & women
- Karimnagar: BJP launches innovative outreach
Just In
TSPSC releases final keys for two exams
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) said the response sheets of the candidates marked with final keys of the written test (objective type examination) for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class – A & B) in the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department conducted in computer based recruitment test (CBRT) are made available on the Commission’s website from Saturday(February 10).
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) said the response sheets of the candidates marked with final keys of the written test (objective type examination) for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class – A & B) in the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department conducted in computer based recruitment test (CBRT) are made available on the Commission’s website from Saturday(February 10). For further details, it asked the applicants to visit https://www.tspsc.gov.in.
Similarly, the final key of the written test (objective type examination) for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer under the control of the Director of Town and Country Planning in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (Notification No. 14/2022) on 08/07/2023 FN & AN in Computer
Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) mode. the response sheets of the candidates marked with final keys are made available on the Commission’s website from 10/02/2024 and candidates who have appeared for the examination may visit the website for further details, it added.