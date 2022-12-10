TSPSC releases Junior lecturers recruitment notification

Hyderabad: In a good news for the junior lecturers who were eagerly awaiting for recruitment notification, for the first time after formation of Telangana, under the control of the Commissioner of Intermediate Education on Friday Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released a notification for recruitment to 1,392 junior lecturers.

A notification was issued in 2008 in united Andhra Pradesh and these posts were filled in 2012 after many hiccups. About 457 Junior Lecture posts were filled in Telangana region after that after almost 10 years, released a notification for recruitment for junior lecturers was released.

As per the release, total notified, 724 posts are under multi-zone I and 668 are in multi-zone II. The posts are notified in 27 different subjects including 154 in Mathematics, 153 in English, 128 in Zoology, 117 in Hindi, and 113 each in Botany and Chemistry apart from that filling of 40 librarians and 91 physical director vacancies in the state through direct recruitment.

The application is been invited to the candidates who have studied in Urdu / Marathi Medium upto X Class Level ( or ) The candidates who have studied Urdu / Marathi as First Language at X Class / SSC Level and Urdu / Marathi as Second Language at Bachelors Degree Level are eligible to apply for the subjects in Urdu / Marathi Medium and also the candidates who possess Second Class P.G. Degree in Political Science or Public Administration with a minimum of 50 % marks or its equivalent are eligible for the post of Junior Lecturer in Civics, said senior officer.

The recruitment examination is likely to be conducted in the month of June/July 2023. Eligible candidates can apply online in the proforma application which will be made available on the Commission's website www.tspsc.gov.in. and registration will be open from December 16 to January 6, 2023.