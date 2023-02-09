TSRTC announces ten percent concession for rental buses during wedding season

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has taken a key decision in the backdrop of the wedding season and announced on Thursday that it will provide special concession on rental buses. Ten percent discount has been announced on all types of bus services. It has been clarified that a 10 percent discount will be in force on rented buses till June 30 this year.

In the past, the organization has provided concessions for bus rentals during the month of Kartika, Vanabhojans and Sabarimala Ayyappa Darshan. The concession expired on December 31 last year. In view of the demand due to the arrival of the wedding season, the field officials have suggested that a 10 percent discount should be provided. The company has announced the discount to this extent.

TSRTC Chairman, MLA Bajireddy Govardhan and MD VC Sajjanar said that 10 percent discount has been provided on the rental buses so that people do not face difficulties during the auspicious activities. They claim that their company rents out buses at much cheaper rates than private vehicles. It is explained that this facility is being provided without any cash deposit in advance.

The TSRTC advised the passengers to visit their official website www.tsrtconline.in for booking of bus hire and contact local depot manager. He asked them to encourage TSRTC by using their rented buses for auspicious events and weddings. In the background of the wedding season, the officials were directed to make available the hired buses depending on the demand.







