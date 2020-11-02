TSRTC, APSRTC arrive at truce

Hyderabad: Finally, the road transport corporations of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would be entering into agreement on the operation of interstate buses between the two Telugu States on Monday.

The managing directors of RTCs of both the States would be meeting on Monday and would enter into the agreement on operating the interstate buses. While the interstate buses were being operated between other neighbouring States, there were no buses between the two Telugu States. The TSRTC officials wanted the buses to be operated on parity basis.

According to sources, the APSRTC has decided to decrease the number of kilometers in Telangana. Earlier, the APSRTC used to operate 2.64 lakh kilometres in Telangana whereas the TSRTC used to operate 1.61 lakh kilometers. The TSRTC wanted the APSRTC to decrease 1 lakh kilometers. The TSRTC also rejected the proposal of APSRTC to increase 50 lakh kilometres in AP stating that the Corporation does not have buses for increasing kilometers. The TSRTC and APSRTC managing directors would enter into agreement in the presence of Telangana Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar on Monday.