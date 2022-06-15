TSRTC awarded for achieving highest blood donations

Hyderabad: The Indian Red Cross Society celebrated the 'World Blood Donor Day' on Tuesday at Samskruti in Raj Bhavan Community Hall.

State Governor and President Indian Red Cross Society, Telangana State Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitated the heads of government departments, institutions, volunteer organizations who have motivated the public to donate blood.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) MD, VC Sajjanar with the guidance of TSRTC Chairman and MLA, Bajireddy Goverdhan organised mass Blood Donation Camps on November 30, 2021 across all depots and major bus stations in the State in which nearly 5,000 employees, their relatives and general public donated blood generously.

On this occasion, V C Sajjanar was awarded for his contribution in achieving the highest blood donations among Government Departments. On behalf of the TSRTC MD, TSRTC Executive Director (O) and Secretary to Corporation P V Munishekar received the award and certificate of appreciation from the Governor.