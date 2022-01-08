  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TSRTC bus crashes into canal in Jagtial, driver dies

Representational Image
x

Representational Image

Highlights

In a tragic incident, a TSRTC bus crashed into a drain after the vehicle suffered a tyre burst at Malkapur of Jagtial district on Saturday evening.

In a tragic incident, a TSRTC bus crashed into a drain after the vehicle suffered a tyre burst at Malkapur of Jagtial district on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred when the bus with 44 passengers was proceeding to Nirmal from Jagtial. While travelling, the front tyre of the bus bursted and the bus crashed into the drain. Meanwhile, the driver who tried to stop the bus fell into the drain and died while being shifted to a hospital.

A case has been registered by the police.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X