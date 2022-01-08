TSRTC bus crashes into canal in Jagtial, driver dies

In a tragic incident, a TSRTC bus crashed into a drain after the vehicle suffered a tyre burst at Malkapur of Jagtial district on Saturday evening.



The incident occurred when the bus with 44 passengers was proceeding to Nirmal from Jagtial. While travelling, the front tyre of the bus bursted and the bus crashed into the drain. Meanwhile, the driver who tried to stop the bus fell into the drain and died while being shifted to a hospital.

A case has been registered by the police.